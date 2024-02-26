Chick-fil-A breaks ground on Oxford Commons location Published 11:36 am Monday, February 26, 2024

A ground-breaking ceremony was held Monday for the future Chick-fil-A in Oxford Commons.

Franchise owner Lance Reed was joined by some staff members and their spouses along with representatives from Stansell construction management team – and of course, the Chick-fil-A Cow.

Oxford’s second Chick-fil-A location is set to open in August, pending any weather delays. It will be located on the corner of Sisk Avenue and Commonweath Boulevard.

Reed said the new location will feature a new outdoor sitting area.

“That’s going to be something that’s really nice and unique,” Reed said at the groundbreaking.

While the corporate side of Chick-fil-A ultimately selects the area for their restaurants, Reed said Oxford Commons was an obvious choice.

“It’s a great side of town and it’s a growing side of town,” he said. “I think those things or just evident and indicative of why Chick-fil-A would want to build here.”