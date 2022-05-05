Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for April 29 to May 2
Published 11:00 am Thursday, May 5, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
April 29
Zavis Armstrong, 27. Charge: Serving city time. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Daniel Sena, 21. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Gage Dorris, 23. Charge: Possession of controlled substances. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Brad Marion, 41. Charge: Simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Robert Stewart, 32. Charge: Warrant for Panola County. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Robert Carter, 54. Charge: Hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
April 30
Ross Thomas, 40. Charge: Possession of schedule II and III substances, disregard for traffic device, hold for Metro. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Matthew Brosky, 24. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Bryan Dunn, 20. Charge: Public drunk, pulling fire alarm – minor. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
John Halloran, 19. Charge: Possession of alcohol by a minor, fake ID, failure to comply. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Sharon Eubanks, 61. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Eric Menefee, 28. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Austin Spence, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, running a red light. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Rebekah Sisk, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Desmond Hervey, 23. Charge: Improper equipment, no driver’s license, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
May 1
Nathan Myhlhousen, 20. Charge: Disorderly conduct, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Zachary Nottke, 21. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Brayan Serech, 19. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Samuel Brown, 24. Charge: Aggravated DUI. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Grady McCullar, 38. Charge: Abbeville – warrant, hold for Metro, hold for MDOC. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Morgan Oxenreider, 21. Charge: Improper turn, possession of controlled substance. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Edward Wintas, 40. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance, possession of marijuana. This case will be heard in Justice court.
May 2
Andrew Simmons, 19. Charge: Possession of weapon on school property. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Adam Prewett, 43. Charge: Sexual battery. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Tryas Butter, 48. Charge: Contempt of court. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.