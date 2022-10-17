Second suspect in death of Ole Miss student captured; wrecked truck located

The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested.

According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded.

Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, were identified Sunday as suspects in the death of Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison. Fielder and a female Ole Miss student were found injured in a parking lot behind City Hall around 1:15 a.m. Sunday by passersby, who called 911. The female victim, who has not been identified, was transferred to a Memphis hospital with critical injuries.

Holland was taken into custody about 8:45 p.m. Sunday in Shelby County, Tennessee, and charged with accessory after the fact. He will be returned to Oxford.

Oxford Police had asked for the public’s help in searching for the suspects Sunday afternoon, providing screenshots from surveillance video of the suspected vehicle and individuals. “We can’t express enough thanks and gratitude to the community, business owners, and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners on their assistance,” OPD said in a social media post. Police have not provided any deatails abo