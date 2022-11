Water Valley’s C.J. Telford named Region 1-3A co-offensive MVP Published 2:00 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

Water Valley quarterback C.J. Telford was named Region 1-3A co-offensive MVP this week as he headlined a list of seven Blue Devils who were selected as First Team All-Region.

The senior signal-caller led Water Valley to a 6-5 record and a second-place finish in their district this season before being bounced from the playoffs in the second round by a talented Winona squad.

Telford is joined on the All-Region First Team by running back Jaden Morgan, wide receiver Que Carothers, linebacker Walker Tedford, defensive back Saveon Freeman and offensive linemen Donalvin Wilson and Jamerious Jenkins.

Six Blue Devils were also selected to the All-Region Second Team, as wide receiver Elijah White, offensive lineman Jack Woodard, athlete Brayden Buford, linebacker Will Embry, defensive back Daylon Vaughn and punter Andrew Paysinger all earned Second Team honors.

Offensive lineman Jason Carothers and defensive linemen Brandon Turner and Will Sanford were selected as honorable mentions.