Herrington indicted for capital murder on missing Jay Lee’s case Published 11:12 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Sheldon “Timmy” Herrington Jr., the man accused of killing Jay Lee has been indicted by a grand jury.

The Oxford Police Department presented its case against Herrington on March 27, and after a day and half of testimony, the Grand Jury indicted Herrington for capital murder.

The indictment states that Herrington allegedly killed Lee while also committing the felony of kidnapping. Herrington could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty if found guilty of the crime.

“We would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office for all of their hard work during this investigation,” OPD said in a statement. “This is still an ongoing investigation. We have not stopped looking for the location of Jimmy ‘Jay ’Lee.”

OPD urges anyone who has information to call the police department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.

“Our thoughts and prayers are constantly with the Lee family, and we thank them for their constant support,” OPD said.

Herrington was served this morning by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on the aforementioned indictment of Capital Murder. Herrington is still under his previous bond set by Third Circuit Judicial District Court. Trial dates and proceedings will be set at a later date.

On July 22, 2022, Herrington was arrested and charged with Lee’s murder. However, since December the man has been out on a $250,000 bond.

Lee was last seen leaving his apartment complex on July 8, and his remains have yet to be found during this investigation.

During the August hearing, prosecutors found that Lee and Herrington had known each other for about four months, and exchanged messages on social media platforms. The two had also recently engaged in a sexual relationship.

Lee was 20-years-old and was a recent graduate of Ole Miss with plans to attend graduate school before he went missing.

The Oxford community has had several events in honor of Lee, protested the streets when his body wasn’t found, and has been active on social media in effort to find his body and convict the killer.