Escaped armed robbery suspect back in custody

Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

Jasper Dewarraen Jenkins, the armed robbery suspect who fled Lafayette County Circuit Court on Oct. 10, was apprehended and placed back into custody shortly before 3 p.m., as reported by the Oxford Police Department.

Authorities had earlier urged the community to report any sightings of Jenkins, following his escape earlier in the day. The incident marked a brief interruption in the legal proceedings tied to a February home invasion, with Jenkins facing multiple charges including house burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

