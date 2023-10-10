Escaped armed robbery suspect back in custody Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Jasper Dewarraen Jenkins, the armed robbery suspect who fled Lafayette County Circuit Court on Oct. 10, was apprehended and placed back into custody shortly before 3 p.m., as reported by the Oxford Police Department.

Authorities had earlier urged the community to report any sightings of Jenkins, following his escape earlier in the day. The incident marked a brief interruption in the legal proceedings tied to a February home invasion, with Jenkins facing multiple charges including house burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.