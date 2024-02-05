Special Oxford at-large alderman election Tuesday Published 9:33 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Oxonians will elect a new at-large alderman Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and all in-person voting will be done at the Oxford Conference Center.

The at-large seat represents all of Oxford. All registered Oxford residents, regardless of which ward they live in, can vote in the at-large alderman election.

On the ballot will be Mary Martha Crowe, Brad Feltenstein and Jason Plunk.

The Eagle did interviews with each candidate and can be viewed by clicking the following links:

Mary Martha Crowe: https://www.oxfordeagle.com/2024/01/15/alderman-candidate-crowe-promises-trasparency/

Brad Feltenstein: https://www.oxfordeagle.com/2024/01/10/feltenstein-announces-candidacy-for-alderman/

Jason Plunk: https://www.oxfordeagle.com/2024/01/17/oxford-alderman-candidate-plunk-seeks-to-promote-jobs-housing/

The position is open due to former At-Large Alderman John Morgan being elected in November to become the Lafayette County District 2 Supervisor.

For more information about voting, call the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 662-234-4951.