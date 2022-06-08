OPD identify suspect in shooting on University Avenue, charges him with aggravated assault

On Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 10:44 a.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the 300 block of Dede Drive for a person who had been shot in the leg.

The Delta Dog, a luxury dog grooming and care service, confirmed that the victim was a member of its team, but fortunately sustained no life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Officers quickly arrived and began medical treatment on the victim while others began searching for a suspect.

During the canvas, two persons of interest were found and brought to the Criminal Investigations Division building for questioning.

Through the rest of the investigation, one of the persons of interest, Michael Burt, 69, of Oxford, became a suspect. A weapon was recovered at a nearby residence.

Burt has been arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and has been charged with Felony aggravated assault and was issued a $75,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

“We thank the public for their patience and understanding during this event and giving us time to put

accurate information out,” said an OPD official in a press release. “We want to reemphasize that this shooting did not take place inside any of the businesses in the nearby shopping center.”